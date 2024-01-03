Matt Hardy Talks Reuniting With Scotty 2 Hotty At Recent AEW Dynamite Taping

Scotty 2 Hotty recently made his in-ring debut for AEW, and even entered the ring to his original "Too Cool" theme song. In light of this, Matt Hardy recalled something Scotty brought up when the two men reunited backstage, during an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

"He just said we're the last of the Attitude Era, you know." Hardy then went on to name all the current active wrestlers who were once a part of the WWE era. "It's like myself, Jeff, Adam, Jay –- Edge and Christian, Jericho. You know, he even threw himself in there. Really, there's only a few guys, like in four or five years from now, there's not going to be any left... Billy Gunn actually fits in there too."

Additionally, Hardy noted that these few Attitude Era legends could still bring equity to promotions if used in the right way. "We have so much equity from being on TV in the hottest period in wrestling history, and it's very important, I feel, to use those legends in a correct way."

Lastly, he explained that while using legends could bring equity to a promotion, the veterans used would have to be willing to work with everyone and help foster the current and future generations of stars.

"Especially if you have people that are willing to work with everybody else and help elevate other young talent around them," Hardy added.

