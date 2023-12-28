Backstage Update On Scotty 2 Hotty's In-Ring Debut On AEW Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Scotty 2 Hotty made his AEW debut during this year's "AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash" tapings in Orlando, Florida. It's currently up in the air whether or not he'll sign with the promotion, but according to Fightful Select, he has a good relationship with AEW. Since departing from his position as a WWE coach in 2021, Scotty has been competing on the indies on occasion. However, his appearance in AEW was the first time he's performed for the company. According to the report from Fightful, he was considered for matches in the past, but those plans all fell through. The report claims that despite this, he has been open to wrestling, alongside his duty as an AEW producer and coach.

Surprisingly, Scotty came out to his original "Too Cool" WWE theme music. According to Fightful, AEW has the rights to the song, and that it's part of a music library the promotion originally licensed to get the Hardy Boyz theme song.

In addition to these two iconic WWE themes, Hardcore Holly and Crash Holly's original theme was also included in the license package. It remains to be seen if the veteran picks up a wrestler contract as well, but with some of his old peers like Christian Cage and Adam Copeland actively competing in the promotion, there could be some room for a few last rumbles with his old rivals.