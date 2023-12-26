AEW's Adam Copeland Opens Up About Working With Sting

Following the conclusion of Worlds End, All Elite Wrestling will then begin the road to their next pay-per-view event, Revolution, which will take place on March 3. Revolution will be a particularly important night for 38-year veteran Sting, who is set to wrestle in his retirement match there. Before "The Icon" officially hangs up his boots, though, one of his recent tag team partners, Adam "Edge" Copeland, looks back on the incredible opportunity he had to work with Sting last month on "AEW Collision" and at AEW Full Gear.

"I've said before, anyone within the industry, part of the reason they got into the industry is because of a guy like Sting," Copeland told "3NT Wrestling." "He's universally respected, universally loved, not just by the fan base but by the people in the industry because he's a class act. I can't say enough about the man. We've been friends for years, but to now actually share a locker room with him, to share the same space in the ring with him, he has an aura. Some people just have it, some people don't. He has it in spades. [He's] so much fun to be out there with, and I'm really glad that I've been a small part of this final leg of his career. He's a guy man [that means it when he says] 'This is it.' It's not going to be come back and come back. He knows this is the end of the road. Father time doesn't lose."

As Copeland alluded to, he and Sting had never crossed paths (on television) until 2023. When Copeland signed with WWE in the late 1990s, Sting was a regular fixture for WWE's competitor — WCW. Sting eventually made his way to WWE in 2014, a period of time in which Copeland had been retired from in-ring competition. When Copeland finally returned to action in 2020, Sting parted ways with WWE, and opted to join AEW. In 2023, though, Copeland departed from WWE as well, later making his AEW debut at WrestleDream in October.

