New AEW World Champion Samoa Joe Confirms The Title Belt Will Get A New Design

Samoa Joe defeated MJF at AEW's Worlds End to become the new AEW World Champion, ending a historic reign in the process. However, that isn't going to be the last change he makes, as Joe has confirmed that a new title design is on the way, as he isn't into MJF's Burberry version.

"Oh, this is going in the garbage; don't you worry about that," he said during the AEW post-show media scrum. "This trash right here, this little knockoff, b.s. Gucci stuff that he's got going, this is going away. We are getting the good belt, the right belt, something that is designed well. I've spoken with Tony [Khan] intensely about it, and we are very much looking forward to it. We've got a whole new era starting up here."

MJF had previously debuted a new design of the title to suit his own character, claiming the title was the "Triple B," which saw a completely different design to the leather strap. However, it appears that Saturday's PPV might have been the last time that fans will see that. Meanwhile, Joe also had big news to announce as well due to his work in the "Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League" video game.

"I am here to announce we are starting our partnership with WB Games," he said. "We have some big things coming up with that; Warner Bros is crazy, they've finally got a champion that they can show to the world with pride and respect, and I mean everything is really, really fantastic right now. I cannot wait for all the wonderful promotional opportunities and the tons of money I'm gonna make."

