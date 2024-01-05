AEW's Matt Hardy Names TNA Match He Feels Is Underrated By Fans

Matt Hardy is better recognized for all his outings in wrestling alongside his brother, Jeff, but during his TNA run, he established himself as a main-event star. During a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the veteran named one match that doesn't get the credit it deserves.

During the episode, Hardy was asked about underrated matches, and according to him, the first match that comes to mind was when he clashed with EC3 in a Last Man Standing match. "I go to that Last Man Standing match between me and EC3. We did the double turn, and I turned heel, and he became a babyface, and I win the title." Additionally, he expressed hope that it will someday get the credit he feels it deserves.

Additionally, Hardy said The Undertaker's Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 36 stands out to him as an impressive bout involving other performers, noting that he found the fan reaction to the match interesting.

"I was a big fan of –- I think it gets a lot of credit because it's cinematic like the die-hard wrestling fans aren't necessarily all going to be down with it, because they want to see their stuff in the ring live and in front of them." He also expressed how great it was that The Undertaker got to go out on such a high note, and called the match a "great piece of cinema."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.