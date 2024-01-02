WWE Raw 1/1/2024: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

Mini-Love #1: Paying off a feud that's five-plus years in the making.

Mini-Love #2: Taking the equity in a star like Becky Lynch and transferring that energy onto a monster heel, which, like it or not (and you shouldn't cause, that's kind of the thing), is what it's all about. Nia Jax is as made as can be at the moment and good on her. She's done nothing but great work since her return and it seems to me that her in-ring work has improved quite a bit since we last saw her regularly so let's take a leap of faith and give credit where it's due in that she's obviously put in the time.

Now then, stepping into the ring with Lynch has to be a comforting situation, consummate professional that she is, so it isn't as Nia was jumping in there with a green talent, but a clean win for Jax here sets her up for so much moving forward regardless. It's only a matter of time before Rhea Ripley adds herself to the babyface side of the Women's Division so WWE needs a megaheel on that side of the coin and right now, there's nobody better than Jax. The fans don't want to cheer for her regardless (though my prediction is, before too long, they'll have no choice but to respect her) so let's go ahead and elevate her to Big Baddie Numero Uno as soon as possible. Hell, like I said, her work since she's back has shown that she has earned and can handle it.

All that said, the smart money lands in the pile that says this feud isn't over. You can pay off the broken nose from pre-Survivor Series 2018 without putting an end to it completely. And Becky finishing the match with some color once again (although this time, surely, planned) is also perfect. But it's not a finale. They'll do this again. In the meantime, Nia is here to stay. Don't like it? Good. You're not supposed to.