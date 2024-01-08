WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Says This AEW Star Deserves More TV Time

Britt Baker has been one of AEW's top-tier stars throughout her time with the company, and has been able to earn the respect of her fellow Pittsburgh native Kurt Angle along the way. "Britt's doing a great job, I'm really proud of her, she's done great," he said on "The Kurt Angle Show."

Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion and the 2022 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner, but despite playing a prominent part on AEW television for the bulk of her career, "DMD" hasn't had a match since September. On top of that, Baker has been vocal about her lack of promo time throughout 2023, pointing out that she didn't get a single minute of promos on "AEW: Dynamite." Meanwhile, Baker only competed in a single pay-per-view match in 2023, which is a stark contrast to how frequently she was pushed previously.

"She deserves more," Angle admitted. "But, I am really proud of her. Her being from Pittsburgh, she is representing our city really well." When Baker was last used on television, she was predominantly putting over other talent, losing three of her four matches in September. However, that decision was made due to Baker dealing with a back injury, which is why she hasn't been used lately. 2024 will see Baker look to get back to winning ways as she attempts to follow in Angle's footsteps as another major wrestling success story from Pittsburgh.

