Top Dolla Defends Controversial WWE Star As One Of The 'Nicest People' To Be Around

During an interview with Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge," AJ Francis, former Hit Row member Top Dolla, talked about his former WWE colleague Lacey Evans. Evans, who exited the TKO-owned promotion last summer after initially signing with the company in April 2016, recently admitted that working for WWE was never her passion.

"To [L]acey's credit, you know, she gets a lot of flak online," Dolla said. "But in person, she was genuinely one of the nicest people that I had to deal with during my time in WWE. And it's funny because, like, she said that WWE wasn't her passion, and I know what she means by that, but as hard as she worked, it had to be."

Since leaving WWE last August, Evans has become the owner of a new café — Sunny Summers Café — at the Beaufort Plaza Shopping Center in South Carolina, which supports individuals struggling with addiction, PTSD, and their mental health. She has also opened up an OnlyFans account. The former US Marine has yet to step back into the ring since leaving the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion, but she did recently reveal that she had received several wrestling-related offers since her departure. However, the "Sassy Southern Belle" is currently concentrating on her outreach efforts in Beaufort and spending more time at home with her family.

