The Rock Comments On Samantha Irvin's Reaction To His WWE Raw Entrance

WWE started the year with a bang via the surprising return of The Rock during "WWE Raw: Day 1" last night. Triple H had previously teased that a former WWE Champion was due for an appearance, and for a moment the San Diego crowd delivered rapturous boos as Jinder Mahal emerged down the ramp.

That was until The Rock's theme played, shocking not only the crowd but as shown in a clip on the X platform, ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who leaped up screaming, "Oh, my God." Dwayne Johnson has since addressed Irvin's reaction to his return, dubbing the popular announcer as dope.

It's not the first time Rock has returned to WWE in recent memory. He returned to "WWE SmackDown" in 2023 to confront Austin Theory, but this week's appearance seemed to carry more weight than his previous cameo — which came during the SAG-AFTRA strikes. After clearing Mahal from the ring, Rock referenced the "Head of the Table", Roman Reigns, teasing a future showdown between the pair and sparking much speculation from fans. Johnson previously revealed that he and Reigns had a match "locked in" for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, but the plan fell through. Rock vs. Reigns has been a dream match touted since Reigns adopted the "Tribal Chief" gimmick, given that they are objectively the biggest stars of their lineage. There has been a noted belief since Rock's "Day 1" return that the pair could have their showdown at WrestleMania 40.