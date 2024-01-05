Braun Strowman Explains Why He 'Owes So Much' To AEW's Mark Henry

Braun Strowman believes nobody is self-made, and everyone needs some help along the way. For him, that came in the form of Mark Henry who spotted "The Monster Amongst Men" when he won the Arnold Classic, instantly catching the WWE Hall Of Famer's attention.

"He saw something in me," Strowman told "The Ranveer Show." "I was imagining I was Hulk Hogan when I was a kid ripping my shirt off again, throwing it into the crowd, having 20,000 people go crazy at the Arnold Classic. Mark Henry saw something and called Vince McMahon and said, 'You need to look at this kid.'"

Henry has proven his eye for talent over the years, discovering the likes of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. However, he ensured he went above and beyond with Strowman, and the behavior that he displayed at the time is the reason why Strowman himself is adamant about giving back to others today.

"He put his name on the line, bought my plane ticket, flew me down to Florida," Strowman said. "Mark Henry personally picked me up from the airport, took me all around, showed me a good time, was there for my tryout and I owe so much to that man."

Henry didn't just help Strowman get his foot in the door in WWE as he continued to help and mentor him as he has with many others. This is an area of the business where the WWE Hall Of Famer continues to focus on, and it's something he clearly excels at considering Strowman now passes on those lessons to others.

"'God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason. Shut up, listen,'" Strowman said was the best lesson Henry taught him. "That's my advice that I pass on now to the younger athletes that ask me."



