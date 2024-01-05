Arn Anderson Names WWE Hall Of Famer He'd Have Loved To Form A Team With

Arn Anderson and the rest of The Four Horsemen dominated tag team wrestling in their era and are regarded as one of the best stables of their time. However, Anderson never teamed up with quite a handful of stars around his generation, and during an episode of his "ARN" podcast, he named one man he wished he could have competed alongside.

During one of his "Ask Arn Anything" specials, Anderson didn't hesitate when the question came up. "Mr. Perfect. It's an easy one. He was that good, he deserves it."

The two never clashed on television and the closest they ever came to clashing in the same match was when both men competed in the 1989 Royal Rumble. Anderson has been very open about his praise for the late Curt Hennig which his co-host Paul Bromwell even noted.

Outside of The Four Horsemen, Anderson had another popular faction in WCW called the Dangerous Alliance. Over the course of its existence, the faction included the likes of Steve Austin, Rick Rude, Larry Zbyszko, and Madusa (Alunda Blayze). According to Anderson, the faction even had the endorsement of Paul Heyman and he believes that the faction deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Interestingly, this was yet another example of when Anderson named Hennig as his "go-to guy," as he pointed out that the late veteran would've been a perfect fit for the faction.

