Mansoor Details Working Under Vince McMahon And Triple H Regimes In WWE

Mansoor was released from his WWE contract last September, after being signed following a successful tryout in Saudi Arabia in 2018. During his stint with the TKO-owned promotion, Mansoor worked under both Vince McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative regimes. The former Maximum Male Model was asked if he was ever aware of his creative plans while working under McMahon and Levesque during an interview with Denise Salcedo.

"It was a little bit different for both," Mansoor said. "But I was pitching ideas constantly. I mean, almost every week if I wasn't on TV, I was sending — and everyone in WWE, when you're a wrestler, you're assigned a writer, who is on the creative team, and that writer is essentially your liaison, sort of your point of contact with creative. You'll send them the ideas; sometimes you'll send the whole team the ideas, but primarily, they're the ones introducing your ideas to the room ... I would say the vast majority of writers were very kind to me and very professional with me."

Mansoor mentioned that while he was part of Maximum Male Models, WWE creative was more "welcome and open" for the group to write their own promos. He went on to add that during the Maximum Male Models' initial run under McMahon, he did receive significant creative plans because the gimmick was supposedly the former WWE Chairman's "baby." Mansoor said that McMahon, at the time, was demanding some good-looking male models to be put on television each week.

