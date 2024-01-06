Mansoor Says This Maligned WWE Gimmick 'Popped' Vince McMahon

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, former WWE star Mansoor told a story about Vince McMahon making his presence felt while rehearsing the Maximum Male Models gimmick in the ring. Mansoor became involved with the stable in 2022. "We had never done anything like this," Mansoor said. "We were never put in a position where we felt like the focus of the show or the rehearsal. So we get out there, and they're telling us how to pose, they're telling us how to look at the camera, and for how long, and then we hear, 'Vince is coming, Vince is coming, Vince is coming.' And Vince McMahon descends from the rafters like Sting. And by the way, he never goes to rehearsal. He's always in his office. He used to, like, back in the day."

After appearing during the rehearsal, then-WWE Chairman McMahon advised Mansoor's modeling associate, Mace, to change his white pants because they would look bad on television. Mansoor went on to say that it was the most nervous he had ever felt in wrestling because McMahon was judging his posing ability. The following week, when questioning the group's role moving forward on TV with a member of WWE creative, Mansoor was advised that McMahon would not have them wrestle for at least six months because he just wanted them to model and showcase new fashion lines.

"So here's my hypothesis with Vince, and I don't know him that well, obviously, but here's what I guess," Mansoor continued. "Vince McMahon has probably seen more wrestling than anyone else on Earth. I imagine he's seen it all, and he's not impressed by anything anymore. So what does he want? Something completely different ... I assume that Vince just, at some point, just wanted to put stuff on TV that popped him."

