WWE's Braun Strowman Recalls His First Conversation With Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon may no longer be involved in the day-to-day booking of WWE, but his fingerprints can still be felt via many of the wrestlers whom he gave an opportunity. That includes Braun Strowman, whom McMahon brought up to the main roster despite having less than 10 matches. It's an opportunity the former Universal Champion hasn't forgotten, and he still recalls the first conversation the two of them had together.

"He goes, 'I know you don't know much about what's going on in this ring, but we're going to learn on the road because I see something in you,'" Strowman told "The Ranveer Show." The early call-up to the main roster is an opportunity that few people are provided, and while Strowman isn't sure why that happened he believes his size, drive, and unwillingness to give up were all factors. Strowman ended up joining The Wyatt Family on the main roster, and has enjoyed success since. However, when it comes to McMahon, the "Monster of All Monsters" sees similarities in them as people, which he thinks helped him.

"Vince grew up in a small town of North Carolina, family didn't have a lot, same thing with my story and I think it's something that we almost had a kindling of similarity so he saw something in me and he believed in me," Strowman said. "He took me to the deep end of the pool and kicked me in the butt and said, 'Sink or swim,' and 10 years later I'm still doggy paddling."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ranveer Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.