Braun Strowman Discusses Feeling Windham Rotunda, Aka Bray Wyatt, Around Him

While 2023 had many ups, it also had many downs, including the tragic death of Bray Wyatt this past August at only 36 years old. Months later, Wyatt's passing continues to take its toll on those who loved him, including close friends like Braun Strowman, who first got his big break in the WWE as the monster for Wyatt's stable, the Wyatt Family.

In an interview with "The Ranveer Show," Strowman talked about Wyatt and how he still feels connected with his friend. In particular, a recent moment Strowman had him believing that Wyatt is still out there somewhere, watching over him.

"I can feel him at times," Strowman said. "Things happen where I go, I can't help but smile, because I'm like 'Oh, that was Bray.' Literally, just recently, I was visiting a friend down in Boca Grande, Florida...I came home from my house in Wisconsin. It was 9 degrees and snow, and I was like 'I need some sunshine. I need to go to the beach.'

"And I was sitting on the beach, watching the sunset, and I started thinking about him. The next day, when I went to go to the beach, I was walking up and down the beach, and I looked up and there was a buzzard flying around above me."