Ted DiBiase Offers Harsh Appraisal Of WWE Hall Of Famer The Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior has frequently been considered a controversial character in the world of professional wrestling, and Ted DiBiase has shared his honest opinion of the late star.

"No use for the guy, because he didn't respect the business," DiBiase declared on his "Everybody's Got A Pod" podcast. "To have a body like that takes a lot of discipline, what you eat, how you train, and how dedicated you are to it, so I respected that about him. But what angered me was that he came into a business that has been a part of my life for my entire life and he disrespected the business. It was kind of like wrestling was a means to an end for him."

DiBiase doesn't recall ever having said that he liked his fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, as he made it clear that he did not like him. However, the "Million Dollar Man" also admitted that he doesn't think he got to know The Ultimate Warrior well enough on a personal basis to truly understand what he was like.

The two of them worked inside the ring, which is ultimately what DiBiase was not pleased about, a point that many other wrestlers have talked about as well.

"The only thing he had to do, where I was concerned, was if he was in the ring with me and I'm the heel, you're going to do what I tell you when I tell you," he said. "Like so many others, I put him over, it was my job. In that respect, we didn't have a problem because if he'd have done anything out there, if he'd have took it on himself and said, 'No, we're going to do it this way,' I'd have said, 'Like hell we are.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Everybody's Got A Pod" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.