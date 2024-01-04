Hiroshi Tanahashi Defeats Zack Sabre Jr. For NJPW World TV Title At Wrestle Kingdom 18

NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi celebrated his new leadership in style as he defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to become NJPW World TV Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 18. ZSJ's reign began at last year's Wrestle Kingdom event when he won the tournament final against Ren Narita and became the inaugural champion.

The match at Wrestle Kingdom 18 became a sprint at times as both worked a fast-paced and intense style, with ZSJ controlling the tempo with his impressive groundwork. It was clear from the get-go that this was going to be a match of fine margins, with the champion almost stealing the win from a Tanahashi finisher attempt reversed into a bridging pin for the near-fall. Towards the end of the bout, the pair exchanged strikes and trap pins before ZSJ took control with a sleeper hold.

He transitioned to an octopus hold, later hitting two neck cranks followed by a penalty kick, and sought to retain his title with the Zack Driver, but Tanahashi reversed into a close pinfall. They would follow that up by rolling back and forth in pin attempts. Tanahashi prevailed to score the winning pin and capture the NJPW World TV Championship, becoming the second-ever titleholder in the belt's year-long history.

