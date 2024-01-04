House Of Torture Wins At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

House of Torture's EVIL and Ren Narita got the win over Jon Moxley's protege Shota Umino and Pro Wrestling NOAH's two-time GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in an interference-heavy match at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18.

House of Torture rushed their opponents as the starting bell rang, but Kiyomiya took control of the bout single-handedly, fighting outside interferant Yoshinobu Kanemaru while maintaining his control over EVIL. Narita then hit the ring, cueing Umino to do the same, as he and Kiyomiya locked in submissions on their respective opponent. House of Torture's associates on the outside caused much confusion during this as they rang the bell on the outside, and the distraction opened the window for them to rush the ring and overwhelm Kiyomiya and Umino.

The babyfaces had somehow got back into the match before another House of Torture ring rush, with EVIL landing his finisher to Kaito Kiyomiya and Ren Narita left in control of Shota Umino. Umino had almost got back into the match when Yujiro Takahashi distracted the referee, allowing Narita to hit Umino with a bar followed by a double cross spike for the pinfall.

