Guerrillas Of Destiny Unify IWGP Heavyweight, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Titles At Wrestle Kingdom 18

Hikuleo and El Phantasmo of Guerrillas of Destiny added the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship to their NJPW Strong Openweight Tag titles at Wrestle Kingdom 18 after defeating Bishamon to become undisputed tag team champions of NJPW.

Bishamon, the team of Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto, was defending the IWGP tag titles, which they had won in June last year. The duo had won the titles from FTR at Wrestle Kingdom 17 last year, but lost it to Aussie Open. This year's Wrestle Kingdom 18 match was a rematch of the 2023 World Tag League final which Bishamon won in December, with GoD this time putting their own titles on the line to determine the very top of NJPW's tag division.

Bishamon gained an early lead with double team maneuvers on El Phantasmo, but they wouldn't fare as well attempting to do the same to Hikuleo. He found a way back in the match for GoD, who then applied their own tandem offense to take control. El Phantasmo lost the advantage and ate a finisher forcing Hikuleo to break up the pin. ELP then used a head-scissors to launch Goto and Hashi into one another, a super kick to Goto, followed by a chokeslam from Hikuleo.

El Phantasmo landed Thunderkiss 86 to score a near-fall, and then Hikuleo landed his own splash after tagging in to score the win.

