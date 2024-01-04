El Desperado Wins IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship At Wrestle Kingdom 18

El Desperado became a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion as he defeated Hiromu Takahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 18. The match was made official after NJPW's Power Struggle event last year; when Takahashi retained over Taiji Ishimori, he challenged the former titleholder. Takahashi won the title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in a four-way match involving Ishimori, Desperado, and Master Wato. Prior to WK18, the pair last met in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament final — which Takahashi won — but El Desperado has also previously won the Jr. Heavyweight title from Taka at Wrestle Kingdom 16. Desperado's win today gives him a 5-3 lead in their saga.

Desperado attacked the champion on the floor during his entrance, taking control inside the ring as the referee called for the starting bell. Takahashi regained control as the action spilled to the outside, eventually sending Desperado over the guard rail. The final moments of the bout saw Takahashi unable to capitalize on his advantage due to a hurt knee, Desperado taking control with a finisher and near-fall, landing a second, and holding for a third spinning variation of the move for the deciding pinfall.

