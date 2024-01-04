New NJPW Champion Reportedly Set To Finish Up After Wrestle Kingdom 18

Tama Tonga has not long been the NEVER Openweight Champion, literally capturing the title earlier today at Wrestle Kingdom 18. But he told media after his match that he would be finishing up with NJPW in the next month. He said he wants to find work closer to home, as he misses his family and doesn't wish to replicate his own childhood — as the nephew and adopted son of Haku — despite his long-standing love and appreciation for NJPW and Japan after so many years.

This is Tama Tonga's last month with #njpw He wants to find work closer to home as he misses his family and leaving them at home is not something he wants to continue to do (as this was his childhood) He loves Japan, this company and every wrestler #njwk18 pic.twitter.com/K5zM30oq2R — Issa – PWI 📸 Contributor (@IssitaMarie) January 4, 2024

Tonga has been a part of NJPW since 2010, staying on full-time with the company after 2013. Outside of the NEVER Openweight Championship — this being his fourth reign — Tama is a seven-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion alongside his brother Tanga Loa, as well as a four-time NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion. He has also reigned as ROH Tag Team Champion, albeit before Tony Khan acquired the brand in 2022.

Jey Uso previously named Tonga and Loa among dream opponents for he and his brother Jimmy, but with the crux that they would have to join WWE to face off. Tonga's brother, Hikuleo, confirmed he was in talks with WWE when his own deal was due to expire last year, but he has since remained with the promotion. As for this current and last reign, it's yet unknown what will happen to the title in the coming future. Karl Anderson defended the title against Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17 even after he signed with WWE, dropping the belt as a final commitment to the promotion.