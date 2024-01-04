WWE NXT Ratings Report: 1/2/24

This week's New Year's Evil special of "WWE NXT" was watched by 768,000 overall viewers, according to the latest television ratings data posted by Wrestlenomics. It was the show's highest overall rating since November 7, 2023. Meanwhile, Tuesday's episode recorded a 0.25 in the all-important 18-49 demographic, which, again, was the highest P18-49 rating since the November 7 broadcast. In comparison to last week's episode, which was broadcast over the holidays on December 26, overall viewership was up by 15%, while the 18-49 demo rating was up 32%.

Delving further into the data, this week's overall viewership was 17% higher than the preceding four weeks, while the 18-49 rating was up 37% compared to the previous four weeks. And, although there has only been one episode so far this month, average viewership has increased 22% compared to January 2023, while the 18-49 demo is currently up a whopping 79% compared to last January.

The "NXT" New Year's Evil special saw Lyra Valkyria retain the "NXT" Women's Championship against 2023 women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Blair Davenport, Joaquin Wilde, Carlito, and Cruz Del Toro overcome the No Quarter Catch Crew in a six-man tag team match, Oba Femi defeat Riley Osborne in the Men's Breakout Tournament, and Arianna Grace beat Roxanne Perez. Also, Tiffany Stratton is set to become a Ranch Hand for a day after losing to Fallon Henley, and, after Kevin Owens got involved, 2023 men's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Trick Williams got the better of the returning Grayson Waller in the main event.