Bully Ray Lays Out Booking Scenario For WWE Top Guys At Early 2024 PLEs

The first "WWE Raw" of 2024 kicked off with a bang, headlined by the return of The Rock. "The Great One" got wrestling fans buzzing after asking the Day One audience if he should sit at the "Head of the Table," a clear shot at Bloodline leader and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Fans and analysts have put forth numerous booking theories since the line was uttered, with many predicting a match between the cousins could occur at April's WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia or at February's Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray gave his support to the latter option.

Despite the return of Rock, Bully believes that the plan is still for Cody Rhodes to finish the story against Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. How the Rhodes vs. Reigns redux gets booked is less clear, with Bully laying out a Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber victory as the two most likely options. If he had his way, Bully would book CM Punk to win the Royal Rumble and Rhodes to earn his title match via the Elimination Chamber.

"This way, [CM Punk] can choose Seth over Roman because it gives more credibility to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship," said Bully. He feels that the scenario would allow WWE to book Rhodes vs. Reigns, while Punk's preference for Rollins' title could elevate the status of the World Heavyweight Championship. Bully didn't choose a winner for the possible Punk vs. Rollins match. However, he offered a prediction on Rock's WrestleMania participation, saying, "The Rock is there for a cup of coffee."