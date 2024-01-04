Why Tommy Dreamer Says The Rock's Return On WWE Raw Was 'Perfect'

Finally, The Rock has come back to WWE. The former WWE Champion returned on the first "WWE Raw" of 2024, dropping a People's Elbow on Jinder Mahal and teasing a possible match with Roman Reigns. On "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer couldn't praise the segment enough.

"WWE did it amazingly. The setup was perfect," Dreamer gushed, praising the way WWE played into social media rumors, stoking the flames throughout the day by promising a "former WWE Champion" making a return, only to pull the rug out from under the crowd temporarily with fellow former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who cut a promo about America's xenophobic tendencies. "Friggin' great. The boos, [Jinder's] promo, and then you can just listen to it, the pop, and how it just resonated for so long for just [The Rock] standing there."

"I loved the physicality," Dreamer said, noting that Rock was a little winded after beating up Mahal. "Then drops the line, 'Maybe I'll sit at the head of the table.'... It's explosive." Dreamer thinks WWE is doing a great job at building speculation for the potential match with Reigns without announcing it and blowing the moment too soon. "They did it perfect," Dreamer said. "I can't even call it a home run, it was a grand slam." No match between Rock and Reigns has been made official, but Rock's comments on Monday are the closest the superstar has come to addressing the long-standing rumors of a possible match between him and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.