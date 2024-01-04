WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Explains Why His 2006 Departure Was Good For Him

Kurt Angle is arguably one of the best technical wrestlers ever, and was a cultivated main event star in WWE. Despite this, he ended up leaving the promotion in 2006 to embark on a run in TNA that some believe is even better than his WWE tenure. Appearing at Steel City Con, Angle explained why he thinks it was good for him to leave.

According to Angle, he had many reasons to step away from WWE in 2006. "I had a lot of issues going on — personal issues, I was getting injured quite a bit, the company was still working me to the bone. I had no choice. So, I left in 2006 and went to TNA." Notably, the promotion's "PG Era" happened shortly after he left, but the veteran says he liked the new direction, especially compared to the "Attitude Era." "I liked it, don't get me wrong, I loved the Attitude Era, that was the best era in wrestling but they got a little crazy, a little too crazy. I mean, one character was a pimp, another character was a porn star? It was ridiculous!"

Angle notably praised both John Cena and Batista for ushering in the "Ruthless Aggression Era," which he got to "enjoy." However, he maintained that WWE's shift to a PG product was good because by gearing toward children, it became a family event. Additionally, he noted that the "Attitude Era" was simply too crazy for children and would often upset parents. Lastly, he explained it wasn't good for the product to be solely geared toward young adults and that by going PG, they broadened their audience. "But I think, now as a family, it's more special."

