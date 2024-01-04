WWE NXT Star Fallon Henley Shares Her Excitement At Having New Ranch Hand Tiffany Stratton

The feud between Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley reached its climax this past Tuesday as the pair competed in a unique match stipulation on "WWE NXT." Per their pre-arranged agreement, the loser of this match would either become a ranch hand or a personal servant to the winner for a day. And with Henley emerging victorious in the bout, Stratton was subsequently assigned the duty of being Henley's temporary new ranch hand. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Henley laid out some of the responsibilities that Stratton will be undertaking in this role.

"[The first chore] is gonna probably be cleaning out the stalls and mucking some manure," Henley said. "We got to teach her how to get her hands dirty, what hard work actually is. So that is the first thing she's going to do, and then maybe some toilets."

While Stratton typically prefers to indulge in the finer aspects of life, Henley believes this venture as a ranch hand could be a valuable, and eye-opening, learning experience for the former "NXT" Women's Champion.

"I really hope it is [a learning experience] because some people in life, and everything, have things handed to them on a silver platter, and there's some people who have to actually work hard to get to where they want to be in life. Hopefully, [Tiffany] has a little bit of a bruised ego, and this helps kind of teach her what it takes to elevate yourself without having every opportunity handed to you on a silver platter."

