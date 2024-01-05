Jim Ross Says He'd Have Loved To Call This Match From AEW Worlds End 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is currently working to recover from a series of health issues that have largely kept him away from his commentary role with AEW in recent months. That doesn't mean he isn't keeping up with the company's shows, however, and on a recent edition of "Grilling JR," the veteran shared his thoughts on the Continental Classic finals between Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley. The match took place last Saturday at AEW Worlds End, with Kingston winning the first edition of the tournament.

"I'd love to have called that match," Ross said. "It just had so much psychology. Sound and believable psychology. I'm a big fan of Eddie's passion and his work ethic, so good for him. ... He's paid his dues more times than not, so I'm happy for Eddie Kingston."

Kingston has been on the AEW roster since 2020 and, though he had a solid following on the independent scene, his debut was the first time many fans learned who he was. However, it didn't take too long for Kingston to start winning people over with his authenticity and passion.

"I wasn't even aware of [who] Eddie Kingston was until he came to AEW," JR continued. "He had a couple of really good matches to start off his run in AEW. ... So he's in the right place at the right time. Good for Eddie. Let's see where this thing takes us."

Prior to the Continental Classic, Kingston held both the ROH World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship. Ahead of the tournament, Kingston and Tony Khan announced that the Continental Classic would unify those belts, along with the new AEW Continental Championship, to create a Triple Crown title to be defended in AEW, ROH, and NJPW.

