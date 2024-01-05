Why AEW's Ortiz Is So Happy To See Eddie Kingston Getting More Opportunities

Eddie Kingston finished up 2023 by winning the first-ever Continental Classic, becoming the AEW/ROH/NJPW STRONG Triple Crown Champion. Someone whom Kingston has been closely associated with for a long time is fellow AEW star Ortiz, with both men previously belonging to the LAX faction in Impact. Ortiz recently discussed Kingston's success while appearing on the "Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast," specifically pointing toward his victory last Saturday.

"Everyone that knew Eddie, ... we all knew who he was," Ortiz said. "The rest of the world needed to be exposed to that, you know what I mean? I've said it to him — he doesn't like the reference — but he's almost like our generation's Dusty Rhodes."

According to Ortiz, the hard-working everyman that Kingston portrays onscreen is exactly who he is in real life. Additionally, his promos have the ability to make people truly invest in what they're witnessing.

For Kingston's big win last weekend, Ortiz relayed that he was watching the PPV at home on his phone, as he was unable to get the technology to work on his TV. Despite that frustration, as a close friend of Kingston's, Ortiz shared that he was immensely proud of his tournament win.