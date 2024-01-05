Jim Ross Gives His Opinion Of Samoa Joe Winning AEW World Title At Worlds End PPV

Saturday's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view saw the conclusion to MJF's world title reign, with Samoa Joe walking away as the new AEW World Champion. After MJF held the title for over a year, Joe's victory represents a major shift for the company entering 2024. Speaking on a recent episode of "Grilling JR," WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared his excitement for Joe's reign.

"Over the years, [Joe] has proven to be very durable," Ross said. "And his work is believable, so I'm a big Samoa Joe proponent. He's the right man for the job, it seems like. He can have good matches with just about anybody as a babyface or a heel, which is important."

With nearly 25 years in the industry, and having worked his way up from small independent promotions to the peak of the industry, Joe is one of the most accomplished active wrestlers around today. JR shared his confidence that the former WWE star has what it takes to lead the company by example.

"He provides leadership [and] physicality," Ross continued. "He's the kind of guy you want to be pulling the wagon, not only because he's strong enough to pull the wagon, but he's smart enough as a veteran to make it work for him and the company more."

In addition to his wrestling, Joe has a burgeoning career in Hollywood, including a main role in last year's "Twisted Metal" series. Joe physically played the masked clown Sweet Tooth while the role was voiced by Will Arnett. "Twisted Metal" was recently picked up for a second season, likely meaning Joe will have to step away from AEW again in the somewhat near future.

