Returning WWE Trio Reportedly Set To Be Featured On Tonight's SmackDown In Vancouver

On the December 22 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Karrion Kross appeared in an eerie vignette, teasing that he would soon deliver another "proclamation" with the help of some scribes, or rather, authors. The end of the video later revealed three darkened figures believed to be those of the Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. Two weeks later, the tag team-manager trio are now reportedly set to return to WWE television for tonight's "New Year's Revolution" episode of "SmackDown," which will emanate from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

According to PWInsider, Ellering was spotted in Vancouver earlier today, with the expectation being that he, along with The Authors of Pain, will be featured on tonight's "SmackDown" episode for the introduction of a new stable with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Fightful Select previously reported that The Authors of Pain (alongside Ellering) were slated to resurface on "SmackDown" after the pair discreetly re-signed with WWE about a year and a half ago.

The Authors of Pain last wrestled in a WWE ring on the March 9, 2020 episode of "WWE Raw," where they teamed with Buddy Murphy (aka Buddy Matthews) and Seth Rollins to defeat The Street Profits and the Viking Raiders.