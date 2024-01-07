WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Names All-Time Favorite Match Of His Career

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has had arguably some of the greatest pay-per-view matches of all time, but which stand out to him the most? During a recent appearance at the "Steel City Con" in Pennsylvania, a fan asked Angle about some of his favorite matches from his own career.

"This is hard for me to say, but my favorite match of all time was actually against Chris Benoit at the Royal Rumble 2003," Angle said. "He reminded me of me. He had the same intensity, he had the same build, same athleticism. When we got together it was a war, really intense matches."

Angle also went into detail about the match he had with The Undertaker at No Way Out 2006, a match that Vince McMahon moved to a different event for one very important reason. "It was supposed to be at WrestleMania but Vince McMahon didn't want to do it because this guy had an undefeated streak and he didn't want me to break it," Angle said. "I had a really good match with him, that was really special."

One match that did take place at WrestleMania was Angle's bout with Shawn Michaels in 2005, which he calls the greatest match of all time.

"Shawn and I just clicked, and the crazy thing is we never worked [together] before," Angle said. "During the week we were supposed to get in the ring and practice moves and stuff. We didn't do any of that, we never even tied up, and to have that kind of chemistry with Shawn, that shows how good Shawn was."

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.