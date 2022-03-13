The Undertaker is headlining this year’s class of inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame. Among the many sharing their stories about the legendary performer is another WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle. He says Undertaker was a positive influence on him early in his WWE career.

“‘Taker taught me a lot,” Angle told The Zaslow Show. “I worked with him quite a bit when I started out and he taught me the ropes. He was really good. His psychology is very basic, but it absolutely works well. And following him and letting him lead me really helped me out in my career.”

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker crossed paths early in Angle’s WWE career. Their first televised one-on-one match was at the Fully Loaded pay-per-view in 2000. Undertaker defeated Angle in a matter of minutes.

Later that year, they met against on pay-per-view at Survivor Series. Angle was in the midst of his first reign as WWF World Heavyweight Champion. He managed to retain his title against The Undertaker.

The last pay-per-view match between Kurt Angle and The Undertaker was at No Way Out in 2006. Angle defeated The Undertaker to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE announced in February that The Undertaker will be the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Kurt Angle was one of the many to offer their congratulations following the announcement.

Kurt Angle is not currently under a WWE contract. However, he recently revealed he was scheduled to return to an on-screen role with the company. He says he was set to return to WWE for a role in the feud between RK-Bro and the Alpha Academy. Angle says he was scheduled to referee a match between the two teams at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. However, the plans were nixed.

