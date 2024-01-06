TJPW Star & Recurring AEW Performer Maki Itoh Out Of Action After Suffering Injury

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling star Maki Itoh, well-known to U.S. fans for her sporadic appearances in AEW, is due for a spell on the sidelines. TJPW announced on X that she had been experiencing numbness in her arm since her match with Rina Yamashita on January 4 at Korakuen Hall. After undergoing an MRI on Friday, her doctor determined that she needs rest pending further treatment. Itoh will be absent from all matches previously scheduled going forward, both domestic and international. She was pulled from a battle royal to determine a challenger for the TJPW Princess of Princess Championship, which was eventually won by Miu Watanabe earlier today. TJPW added in its announcement that the promotion felt necessary to notify each American organization of her absence and apologized for the inconvenience.

Itoh was due to tour the U.S. with GCW, but following the announcement, the promotion confirmed she had been pulled from the tour. They, along with F1RST Wrestling, wished her well in her recovery and welcomed her back whenever she was ready. Itoh took to X to address the matter, apologizing for those who looked forward to her involvement in the battle royal, but reasoning that taking this time to recuperate would help her rise to higher heights.

To all of you. pic.twitter.com/AfevhXpmxp — 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) January 5, 2024

"I have been really enjoying wrestling especially recently, and I was so happy that everyone was having fun with my wrestling that I was crazy about wrestling every day. I still have dreams that I want to make come true. In order to go even higher, I will take a break for a little while. Once again, to those of you who have been looking forward to it, and to the promoters, I apologize for any convenience this may cause. And look forward to a more powerful Maki Itoh!," she wrote.