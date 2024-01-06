Adam Pearce Announces Kofi Kingston, Miz Matches For Monday's WWE Raw

This coming Monday night, WWE will be at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, for a live episode of "Monday Night Raw." Already announced for the show will be Cody Rhodes going against Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch that will likely be the main event of the night. Earlier today, two more matches were announced. WWE posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this afternoon where the announcement was made.

The video started with "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce finishing up a phone conversation. Within seconds of wrapping up the call, Pearce announced two new matches for Monday night. The first new match announced was Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser going against Kofi Kingston of The New Day in their first-ever televised singles bout. Similarly, the second match Pearce announced was another first-ever singles match: The Miz wrestling JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. Interestingly enough, both singles matches come just one week after the competitors in each match wrestled against each other in tag matches at least week's "Day 1" edition of "Raw."

"Monday Night Raw" will feature an appearance by CM Punk. Also featured on the show will be defending champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter going up against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a WWE Women's Tag Team Title match. Green and Niven lost the championships to Chance and Carter only three weeks ago on "Raw." Along with that, Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa, a couple of former two-time "NXT" Champions, will have their first-ever singles encounter on the main roster.