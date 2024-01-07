Becky Lynch Has Her Sights Set On Finally Participating In Iconic WWE Gimmick Match

From Bianca Belair to Cody Rhodes, everybody has been itching to declare themselves for the Royal Rumble as of late. Becky Lynch is one of those people, and while she formally declared herself for the event on Peacock's "WWE 2024 Preview Special," it seems that "The Man" has already started to make post-Rumble plans.

"There is a big ol' premium live event coming up, but first there is Elimination Chamber," Lynch told (as transcribed by Fightful) Brad Tate on "The Casual Podcast." "Did you know that I've never been in Elimination Chamber? I've been in many matches, nearly all of the types of matches one could do in a wrestling ring, but I've not been in Elimination Chamber."

Lynch is one of the most experienced people in the WWE women's locker room. She has fought for the Money in the Bank contract, and has had her fair share of stipulation matches (including Extreme Rules, Hell in a Cell, and TLC matches). Most notably, Lynch was the winner of the women's Royal Rumble match in 2019, which directly lead to her history-making performance at WrestleMania 35. Her match against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey marked the first time women performed in the coveted main event spot, and the first (and only) time a woman held both singles titles. She is a two-time "Raw" Women's Champion, a four-time and the inaugural "SmackDown" Women's Champion, a one-time "NXT" Women's Champion, and a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion with Lita.