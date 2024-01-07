Former WWE Star Mustafa Ali Teases Next Move, Promises 'Dream Matches' In Coming Weeks

Former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali is starting 2024 off with some big career moves. Ali took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his campaign of change message with his "esteemed citizens."

"Esteemed citizens, I want to thank you for your continued support and contributions to the #MustafaAli2024 campaign. Together, we have grabbed the attention of corrupt industry leaders around the world," wrote Ali.

The message then teased several dream matches that are going to be announced in the next few weeks, as well as taking the pro wrestling industry to "new horizons."

"They know change is coming. In the next few weeks, dream matches that have been negotiated will be announced. These matches will have significant ramifications on our mission to restore honor, create an impact through action, take the industry to new horizons, and remove the elite who have ruled over us with an iron fist. The campaign for change begins now. Thank you, good night, and remember that #InAliWeTrust," added Ali.

Ali was released from WWE in September 2023, after being with the company since 2016. He was released during his return to "NXT," where he was in a feud with "NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Since his 90 day non-compete clause ended, Ali has only had one match. The match was on January 6 at the APC 20th Anniversary event in Nanterre, France against French indie wrestler Aigle Blanc. On January 12, Ali will be making his Game Changer Wrestling debut in a match against Gringo Loco.