Former WWE Star Mustafa Ali Announces His Future Plans

It's a big day for talents released by WWE back in September, as their 90-day noncompete clauses have come to an end. And Mustafa Ali, arguably the most notable of the names let go, has decided to ring in the occasion in the biggest way possible. Taking to X at 12:21 p.m., a play on his noncompete being up on December 21, Ali posted a tweet announcing the Mustafa Ali 2024 World Tour campaign. More notable, however, was a two-minute video included in the post, featuring Ali speaking to fans at a political rally.

Clad in a suit with a devilish-looking pin on his shoulder, Ali referred to himself as a free man and said that wrestling had fallen into the hands of leaders whom Ali believed to be corrupt and selfish. As clips of stars like Kazuchika Okada, Alex Shelley, Mike Bailey, El Hijo del Vikingo, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Matt Cardona, and others flashed across the screen, Ali announced a campaign to rid wrestling of these corrupt leaders and become the leader wrestling needed.

Shortly after the video was posted, numerous independent promotions announced Ali for upcoming matches in both January and February. Among the most notable was Ali's GCW debut, which will take place on January 12 in his native Chicago, Illinois, where he'll battle Gringo Loco. Other matches announced were for Dreamwave, where Ali will face Loco, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Vikingo in a four-way match on February 10, and a match for Prestige Wrestling on February 25 against Bailey.

MUSTAFA ALI returns to CHICAGO on January 12th and faces off with GRINGO LOCO in a battle for the Windy City at Thalia Hall!

Andrade v Gresham

Deathmatch Royalty v Bussy/Maki

Nick Gage

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 21, 2023

Official for #DWRun on 2/10 at the Knights of Columbus in LaSalle, IL: El Hijo Del Vikingo defends the Dreamwave Alternative Title in a 4 Man Scramble against Penta El Zero M, Gringo Loco, and Mustafa Ali... — DREAMWAVE Wrestling (@DWWrestling) December 21, 2023