These Former WWE Superstars Are Officially Free Agents

Wrestling free agency is as hectic as it has ever been, with several notable names from AEW and WWE set to hit the open market over the first six months of 2024. But before that, there will be a race for another set of names who have been waiting for three months for the opportunity to get back into a wrestling ring.

PWInsider Elite reports that, as of today, December 21, 90 days have passed since WWE released over 22 talents on September 21, meaning their noncompete clauses have come to an end. Thus, talents like Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle, Shelton Benjamin, Emma, Elias, Top Dolla, Ric Boogs, Mace, Mansoor, Aliyah, and Dana Brooke will now be free to wrestle again, as well as negotiate with any promotion of their choosing.

With their free agency now official, many of the bigger names let go by WWE have already begun lining up bookings for after the 90 period. This includes Top Dolla, Mace, and Mansoor, who will be debuting for GCW in January, Riddle, who was officially confirmed to be joining MLW on an open contract by MLW promoter Court Bauer this morning, and Ziggler, who will be wrestling for the World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico January 20.

The influx of wrestlers into the free-agent market comes at a time when two promotions are teasing big reveals down the road. Earlier this week, TNA/Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore teased that the promotion would be making a massive signing at TNA Hard to Kill, taking place on January 14. Meanwhile, AEW has continued its ongoing storyline with the mysterious devil figure, who has continued to torment MJF over the past several months.