WWE HOFer Greg Valentine On Working With Ultimate Warrior: 'He Was F***ing Horrible'

The Ultimate Warrior is widely regarded as a legend in the pro wrestling world, but Greg "The Hammer" Valentine isn't the WWE legend's biggest fan. While speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews, he recalled working with the WWE Hall of Famer during a tour, and it wasn't a pleasant experience.

"It was God awful," Valentine said. "He was horrible. That was the worst week, and we did all the small towns in Florida and Georgia and all these spot-show things, but there was good crowds. It was WWF [WWE] shows, you know. It was me and The Ultimate Warrior and Hercules against Jake the Snake [Roberts] or something. Worst week in the business."

Valentine said that Warrior couldn't be taught anything in the ring, noting that he didn't know how to sell or do the basics. As such, Valentine had to legitimately strike his opponent during their matches, so that he'd react naturally and genuinely.

"He didn't know Jack s*** about wrestling," Valentine added. "He was f***ing horrible... He was worse than [Hulk] Hogan."

Valentine added that Warrior never tried to hit him during a match. However, "The Hammer" believes he could have taken the former WWE Champion in an actual fight. He isn't the only veteran with a negative stance on Warrior either, as Ted DiBiase recently offered a harsh appraisal of the WWE legend while commenting on his in-ring skills.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Shoot Interviews with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.