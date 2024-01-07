Claudio Castagnoli Set To Face 'Hangman' Adam Page On AEW Dynamite Homecoming

Last night during "AEW Collision," Claudio Castagnoli defeated Andrew Everett. However, before the match, he spoke to AEW on X, formerly known as Twitter, about how he is "the ultimate test" for anyone who believes they have "what it takes."

EXCLUSIVE! @ClaudioCSRO sends a message to #HangmanAdamPage ahead of their match at #AEWDynamite: Homecoming THIS WEDNESDAY at @dailysplace LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BnSXYfeXFg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024

He then turned his attention to "Hangman" Adam Page saying, "You talk a tough game and apparently you have some really good record at Daily's Place. I don't care. That does not matter." He concluded his remarks by saying, "'Hangman' if you're looking for a fight, you got one. This Wednesday, 'Dynamite,' better bring your A game, cowboy." By the end of the broadcast, the match was confirmed for this coming Wednesday night's "Homecoming" edition of "AEW Dynamite" from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Of course, Daily's Place became known as the home of All Elite Wrestling particularly during the global pandemic in 2020 and into 2021 when it was the venue where the company produced the vast majority of its television shows. However, prior to that, AEW also held a Fight for the Fallen event at Daily's Place in July 2019.

The "Dynamite: Homecoming" Claudio Castagnoli versus Adam Page bout will be the first ever singles match between the two competitors, though they have faced each other in numerous tag team matches in 2023 including in the Blood and Guts cage match, as well as in the Anarchy in the Arena bout that took place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. Wednesday night's "Dynamite" will also feature Sammy Guevara taking on Ricky Starks, as well as a Tornado match with Sting and Darby Allin teaming up to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit All Elite Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.