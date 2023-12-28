Chris Jericho Reunites With Sammy Guevara On AEW Dynamite, Set For 8-Man Tag Match

Just a few months after Sammy Guevara turned on Chris Jericho, the pair has reunited once more, after the events that unfolded on the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Guevera returned to AEW television for the first time since October on this week's "Dynamite" and confronted Don Callis. The former AEW TNT Champion was unhappy at how Callis had handled the Don Callis Family in his absence, and was angered by a painting Callis presented him, which featured a photo of Guevara's baby. The Don Callis Family — the trio of Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher — then attacked Guevera, before Chris Jericho made the save, siding with his former tag team partner once again.

Jericho and Guevara hugged it out, seemingly forgetting the latter's actions at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" earlier this year, where he landed a low blow on Jericho. But the action didn't end there as AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill interrupted the reunion and attacked the duo. But, Jericho and Guevara had backup as Sting and Darby Allin now came to make the save.

It was later announced that all the parties involved in the segment would feature in an eight-man tag team match at this weekend's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. The babyfaces, Jericho, Guevera, Sting, and Allin will face off against Starks, Bill, and The Don Callis Family's Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher.

Starks and Bill were originally supposed to defend their titles against Jericho and Omega, but the latter's diverticulitis diagnosis meant that the match was scrapped.