How Kenny Omega's Illness Altered AEW's Plans

This past Friday, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega announced that he would be out of in-ring action indefinitely because of his diverticulitis diagnosis. Fightful Select has shared more backstage news regarding how long he has been sick and how it has affected future All Elite Wrestling events.

Per the report, Omega had been feeling ill even prior to wrestling Ethan Page on the December 9 episode of "AEW Collision." Once "AEW Dynamite" rolled around, he was feeling much worse. Several people who were backstage during "Dynamite" told Fightful that they noticed "Omega was not feeling his best," but he still was trying to finish the show. Right after "Dynamite" finished, Omega went to get medical help. The day after, on Thursday, the doctor told him that he was going to have to be hospitalized and that was when it was determined that he was dealing with diverticulitis.

There has been no timetable for when Omega will return, but according to Fightful, it's looking like he won't be part of any present AEW plans. That means that he will be out action for AEW's next and last pay-per-view of the year, Worlds End on December 30. Omega and Chris Jericho were supposed to face Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW Tag Team Titles at Worlds End. Fightful was also told there were unconfirmed plans for Omega to wrestle on the go-home show before Worlds End, but of course, any plans or ideas would now be stopped.