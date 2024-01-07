Eric Bischoff Assesses The Rock's Return To WWE, Potential Showdown With Roman Reigns

Eric Bischoff is over the moon with WWE's current momentum. The former WCW President believes that the company is on track to have a huge showing in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40, and now with the addition of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to the mix, the WWE Hall of Famer thinks that WWE's cup is overflowing when it comes to potential main events.

"Rock is such a phenomenon...I don't think it matters [where you hold a match between him and Roman Reigns]," Bischoff said on "Strictly Business" recently. "The question will be from a strategic perspective is 'what's the best use?' We know WrestleMania's gonna be off the charts if it's going to be Cody [Rhodes] and Roman, which hasn't been announced, that's an assumption. But if it were, we all know it's gonna be mindblowing." Bischoff thinks that there's only so much added value that Rock can bring to WrestleMania.

"You're gonna get WrestleMania, why not get something else?" Bischoff asked. Both Bischoff and his co-host Jon Alba are adamant that WWE is better served holding Rock's match with Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, the Premium Live Event before WrestleMania. The show will be WWE's first show in Perth's Optus Stadium and Bischoff and Alba both believe Rock's presence could add a lot to the International PLE.

"Either way you look at it, it's exciting," Bischoff said.

Johnson returned to WWE on New Year's Day, interrupting former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and then teasing a match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns.