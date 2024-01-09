Adam 'Edge' Copeland Reveals WWE's Early Judgment Day Ideas, Comments On Fast Breakup

The Judgment Day has become a dominant and entertaining faction in WWE, but Adam Copeland's role in the group didn't end up working out for him. However, he revealed that originally WWE wanted to start a new version of The Brood, and he suggested the members.

"I wanted it to be these underutilized talents that I thought could be far more than what they were being utilized for," he told "Notsam Wrestling." "Rhea Ripley's a star, and Damian Priest is a star, and Finn Balor's a star."

Copeland wasn't in the group for too long when the other members started a mutiny and turned on him, although that was originally going to occur one year after it did. That was something that WWE decided to do because of injuries to Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, even though Copeland thought progress was starting to be made.

"It was going to be some work. It was really going to be some work and they're far better off after that," he admitted. "But, that all got sped up again because of the injuries ... We were going to have Balor cause the mutiny a year later. That got sped up to tomorrow."

Copeland's character change didn't work at that time, despite him changing his music, appearance, and clothing. At the time the group was more supernatural in its presentation, but Copeland revealed some ideas that didn't happen which he steered WWE away from.

"It was talked about like a cauldron with bubbling black fluid and I'm holding a pitchfork and I was like, 'Woah, I don't want to do that because that's not going to work,'" he said. "Then there was one week they wanted us to float to the ring and I was like, 'What?'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.