AEW Star Adam Copeland Discusses Giving Younger Talent 'The Rub'

AEW star Adam Copeland has discussed why his goal in AEW is to help out younger talent and also named a few stars he wants to face.

In his recent appearance on the "3NT Wrestling" podcast, Copeland explained how AEW offers him a greater opportunity to tell good stories.

"To tell good stories, honestly, and to be around to be able to really tell those stories. It's hard to tell a story when you pop in and out every kind of three months or whatever," said Copeland. "But to be involved on essentially a week-to-week basis, to add layers, to bring other characters and have them add to the story, but also, hopefully, get a bit of a rub from it too. To be involved with guys like Christian and myself, between us 62 years worth of experience or whatever that is and if we can help younger talent along the way with a few tidbits here and there."

The Hall of Famer stated that many legends helped him in his younger years and he wants to now pass on that to the stars in AEW. He also listed a few stars that he's eager to get in the ring with, which includes the likes of Mark Briscoe, "Hangman" Adam Page, Jon Moxley, and Swerve Strickland.

"I want to get in there with Mark Briscoe, I want to get in there with Swerve, Hangman, Moxley ... like already there's a list of talent that I've never even touched that's really exciting at this stage of my career to go, 'Wait, there's an entire roster that I haven't wrestled."