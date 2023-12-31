AEW Star Adam Copeland Discusses Giving Younger Talent 'The Rub'
AEW star Adam Copeland has discussed why his goal in AEW is to help out younger talent and also named a few stars he wants to face.
In his recent appearance on the "3NT Wrestling" podcast, Copeland explained how AEW offers him a greater opportunity to tell good stories.
"To tell good stories, honestly, and to be around to be able to really tell those stories. It's hard to tell a story when you pop in and out every kind of three months or whatever," said Copeland. "But to be involved on essentially a week-to-week basis, to add layers, to bring other characters and have them add to the story, but also, hopefully, get a bit of a rub from it too. To be involved with guys like Christian and myself, between us 62 years worth of experience or whatever that is and if we can help younger talent along the way with a few tidbits here and there."
The Hall of Famer stated that many legends helped him in his younger years and he wants to now pass on that to the stars in AEW. He also listed a few stars that he's eager to get in the ring with, which includes the likes of Mark Briscoe, "Hangman" Adam Page, Jon Moxley, and Swerve Strickland.
"I want to get in there with Mark Briscoe, I want to get in there with Swerve, Hangman, Moxley ... like already there's a list of talent that I've never even touched that's really exciting at this stage of my career to go, 'Wait, there's an entire roster that I haven't wrestled."
Copeland names ROH star he wants in his faction
Adam Copeland, who started the Judgment Day faction in WWE in recent years, was asked whether he would like to form a group in AEW and which stars he would like to recruit to this group. The AEW star named ROH star Griff Garrison as someone he would like to recruit.
"It's something I hadn't even contemplated yet," said Copeland about forming a faction in AEW. "But if I'm looking at the roster I see a guy like Griff Garrison. He reminds me a lot of me when I was that age. That's a guy that I've already been reaching out to and trying to like say, 'Hey, if you try this or you try that.' So that would be one guy for sure that I'd like to kind of bring into a fold if I were to ever do it."
He then explained that he seeks individuals who are on the cusp of a breakthrough and possess the ability to achieve more.
"I think more than anything it would be talent that I feel is on the cusp and really have a shot to do something," said the veteran star. "And that was the idea with the Judgment Day. It's like I saw Priest, I saw Rhea, and I saw Finn, and I knew they could do more."