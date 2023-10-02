Adam Copeland Names AEW Talent He's Excited To Work With Following WrestleDream Debut

Adam Copeland's AEW debut got the wrestling world buzzing last night, and while he got to interact with an old friend in Christian Cage, fans have already been discussing the possibility of different dream matches for him. The company has a lot of exciting young talent coming through, but during the post-show media scrum, the WWE Hall Of Famer pointed out some of the other veterans he'd like to face, such as Sting.

"I've never faced Samoa Joe, that's really exciting to me. I've never faced or been in the same ring as Jon Moxley, highly interesting to me," he said. "Claudio, never been in the ring. There's so many different talent here that I have a lot of respect for, and I'd really like to feel what that is."

Copeland admitted that he texted Tony Khan 14 names that he'd like to work with after a quick cursory glance at the roster, one of which was Kenny Omega, whom he met for the first time backstage at AEW WrestleDream. He made it clear that he has joined the company to contribute, with a big driving factor being how many people there are on the roster that he has never faced before.

"There's a lot here to see and to challenge myself with, and again my entire life has been built on challenges," he said. "So, to look at that and oh god a guy like me that's a steak dinner waiting to be eaten."

While the talk of dream matches might be populating the online wrestling community, Copeland's first opponent has already been confirmed as he is set to go one-on-one against Luchasaurus on the October 10 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "AEW" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.