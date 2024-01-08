Arn Anderson Comments On What's Next For Son Brock After Leaving AEW

While speaking on his podcast, "ARN," WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson spoke about his son Brock and what the former AEW superstar is up to now. He noted how the former AEW star needs to make his "own decisions" and what's missing in his son's career — time in the ring.

"He's gonna have to make his own decisions on the options that he has," said Anderson. "I think he needs more seasoning. He needs, you know, with the pressures not on him. That it's off. He needs to learn, you know some more of the mechanics, but basically, that's not the issue. He could basically do anything mechanically and he's got a good head for the business. He's just got to get in there and pull some time. That's all that's missing and it's the same thing that was missing with everybody that's ever put on a pair of boots. You have to have time in to get better."

Anderson later added that Brock needs to get in as many "reps" as he can with as many different opponents. The 26-year-old was last in the ring in November 2023, when he teamed with C.W. Anderson to defeat The Hughes Bros. at the WrestleCade SuperShow.

"[That's] not to say if somebody offered him something he couldn't refuse. That's going to be his call at the time. Yes, you know, he needs to get as many reps as he can with as many different opponents as he can," Anderson added.

Brock was released from AEW in October 2023, after his contract expired and he wasn't offered a new deal. He had been with AEW since June 2021.

