WWE Hall Of Famer Pays Tribute To The Late Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero is one of the most praised names in pro wrestling, and despite having his career cut short in 2005, his legacy has endured. During a recent episode of "Everybody's Got A Pod," Ted DiBiase recalled his relationship with Guerrero and his family.

"The Million Dollar Man" has fond memories of Guerrero and recalled his father Gory Guerrero's work in the industry. "I loved Eddie. Eddie also came from a wrestling family. His father was the promoter of wrestling in El Paso, Texas, and his brothers, oh my gosh, it's just a family of wrestling." DiBiase also praised the family as a whole and claimed they were all good wrestlers.

Naturally, Guerrero's sudden death at the age of 38 came up, which led to DiBiase stating that Guerrero was not only a great guy but that he had a lot more to give to wrestling. "And Eddie was just an all-round nice guy, and he went way too young... I wouldn't even say he was mid-way — a lot more to give. Great guy."

DiBiase isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer to praise "Latino Heat." Rey Mysterio recalled how Guerrero dealt with criticism when it came to wrestling, noting that he never allowed negative comments to get him down. Instead, he analyzed the feedback and improved. Additionally, he recalled that his late friend was passionate about wrestling and took everything to heart.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Everybody's Got A Pod" and provide Wreslting Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.