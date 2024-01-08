Matt Hardy Names His Current Favorite AEW Storyline

AEW World's End 2023 tied up a few major storylines and set the stage for major angles in 2024. However, according to Matt Hardy on a recent episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the match between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage stood out above all the other pay-per-view bouts.

According to Hardy, the feud between his old friends is his current favorite AEW storyline, and he was a fan of Cage stealing back the TNT Championship at the end. "Christian turning into the ultimate opportunist in that moment at that moment? I thought that was really well done."

Hardy claimed he only saw the latter half of the pay-per-view, but he really enjoyed the matches, especially the final three. The veteran again praised the match between Copeland and Cage, noting that the ending kept the heat on Cage and Killswitch. "I thought the storytelling was brilliant in it. I was all for the Killswitch angle and Christian bossing him around and getting the contract, then he wins the title back, and you keep the heat on Christian."

Additionally, he praised the AEW Continental Classic final between Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley, claiming that he enjoyed the intensity both men displayed. Hardy also emphasized the entertainment aspect of matches and again referred to how this was prevalent in the storyline between Cage and Copeland. "I love that Adam Copeland got his comeuppance; he defeated Christian, clean as a whistle, and then the next thing you know, there's the whole Killswitch thing, the attack. It gets heat on him, and Christian is again a big d—khead."

