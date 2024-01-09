Thunder Rosa Names WWE NXT Match That Made Her 'Orgasmic'

Several high-stakes matches took place on last Tuesday's "WWE NXT: New Year's Evil" special. However, one stood out to AEW star Thunder Rosa, who commented on the bout on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"The 'NXT' Women's Champion [Lyra] Valkyria [versus Blair Davenport], oh my god ... That made me hard," Rosa said. "I'm sorry, that was a good match ... I mean, I've said it multiple times, there's certain things in wrestling that make me orgasmic, and one of them is when wrestling is hard, and it's hard-hitting, and it tells a good story. It's not very long, but it goes straight to the point. That was good. There was foreplay, there was a good climax, everything. Everything you need in a match."

Lyra Valkyria's "NXT" Women's Championship defense against the 2023 women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Blair Davenport kicked off last week's New Year's Evil special. When it looked like the champion was beaten, Valkyria wisely rolled out of the ring. Davenport continued to punish Valkyria on the floor, but while attempting a knee strike, the Irish-born wrestler moved out of the way, and Davenport collided with the side of the commentary table. Valkyria ultimately took advantage and delivered a twisting slam in the center of the ring to retain the gold. In the other two women's matches on the show, Arianna Grace defeated Roxanne Perez, while Tiffany Stratton is set to become a Ranch Hand for a day after losing to Fallon Henley in singles action.

